Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.90. 17,100,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 35,032,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

