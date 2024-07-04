Barclays Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $185.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

