Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 270. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays traded as high as GBX 224.60 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 222.80 ($2.82), with a volume of 172450781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.15 ($2.76).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.24) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276 ($3.49).

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 839.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

