Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 138,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,400. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

