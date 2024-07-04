BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sarah Aebersold Sells 3,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Sarah Aebersold sold 410 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,765.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Sarah Aebersold sold 348 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $5,327.88.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.