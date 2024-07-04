biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Down 6.7% in June

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, biote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in biote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in biote by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 60,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,551. biote has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $459.07 million, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that biote will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

