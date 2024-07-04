BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $721.24 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $58,076.29 or 1.00019230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 58,864.24766386 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.