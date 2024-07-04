Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $57,911.96 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,141.99 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.04 or 0.00594076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,443 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.