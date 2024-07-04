Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,987 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Black Hills by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2,366.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.1 %

BKH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 212,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,013. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

