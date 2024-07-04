BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to $54.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Emera Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Emera has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.
About Emera
