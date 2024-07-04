BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to $54.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Emera has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

