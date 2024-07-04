Brickley Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $491.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.35 and a 200-day moving average of $437.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

