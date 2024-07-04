Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.06. Approximately 9,131,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,023,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

