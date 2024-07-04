Bristol-Myers Squibb to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

BMY stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

