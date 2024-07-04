Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.90

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 895.90 ($11.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($15.12). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,187 ($15.01), with a volume of 486,181 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.66) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Britvic

Britvic Stock Up 0.2 %

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 990.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.08. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,374.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,274.51%.

Insider Transactions at Britvic

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.87), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($174,287.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,492. Corporate insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.