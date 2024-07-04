Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after acquiring an additional 147,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.50. 191,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,412. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.85 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

