Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $306.78

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.50.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at $488,543,314.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,543,314.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $586,051,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $365.42 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

