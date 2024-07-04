Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $26.25

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

EVER opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $745.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,776,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,220. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

