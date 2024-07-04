Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $221.50

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $189.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.20. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.0% during the first quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

