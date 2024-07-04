Brokerages Set Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) PT at $16.30

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

JBI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus International Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Janus International Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.