Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $249.73

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.64.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $201.01 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.