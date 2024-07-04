BT Group (LON:BT.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.30

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.30 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 142.15 ($1.80). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 137.15 ($1.73), with a volume of 19,960,000 shares traded.

BT Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($89,614.34). In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,130,501.28). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($89,614.34). 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

