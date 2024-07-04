Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $5,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

CMCL opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 0.69. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.