Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,967.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,967.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,716. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

