Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Down 33.3%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 180,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 73,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

