Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.26

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 80312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

