Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 7.4%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 20,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 142,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27.

About Cantex Mine Development

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.