Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,916.89. The stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,783.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,634.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

