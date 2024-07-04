Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

CFFN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

