Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.
