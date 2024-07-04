Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,911,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 8,161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 6.1 %
OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.08. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.49.
About Capstone Copper
