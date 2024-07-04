Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,911,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 8,161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.1 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.08. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.49.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

