Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $17.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

