CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

CASI stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

