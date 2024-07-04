Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 5th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,560. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

