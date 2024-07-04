Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 5th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRX

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,560. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.