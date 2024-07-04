CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $642,551.04 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $663,770.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $3,421.44.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 378.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 797,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

