CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 1,489,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,709. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.