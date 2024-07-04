Cheryl Scott Sells 1,462 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progyny Stock Down 0.2 %

PGNY stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $22,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $14,198,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

