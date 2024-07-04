China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading 1.2% Higher

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.74. 1,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

