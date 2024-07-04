Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $61.58. Approximately 12,651,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 20,127,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

