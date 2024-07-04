Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Trading Down 0.6 %
CHRRF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
About Chorus Aviation
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.