CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD (TSE:CGHY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Inc (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.86 and last traded at C$9.86. Approximately 601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.00.
