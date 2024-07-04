Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $13,250,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

