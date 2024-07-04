Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

CLAR opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,364,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 36.9% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

