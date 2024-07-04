ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.