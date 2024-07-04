Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8325 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.43. 143,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,597. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.