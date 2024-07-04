Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

