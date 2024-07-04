Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE:FIX traded up $18.46 on Wednesday, reaching $312.32. 436,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

