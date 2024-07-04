Commvault Systems (CVLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) recently:

7/3/2024 – Commvault Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Commvault Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Commvault Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $125.15. 171,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,114. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

