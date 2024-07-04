Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $140.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

