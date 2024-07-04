Compound (COMP) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $43.26 or 0.00076021 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $361.67 million and $49.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,439 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,432.21197799 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.07634687 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $55,872,979.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

